Jennifer Aniston excites fans with stunning Christmas transformation

Jennifer Aniston excited fans for Christmas with a stunning transformation.
Offering a glimpse into her preparations for the festive season, the Friends star took to her Instagram Stories to post a series of pictures of her indoor decor.
At first, she shared a picture from her Christmas tree shopping trip, showcasing a bare fir tree with a price tag. However, the next slide featured a transformed glimpse of the season’s staple.
In the following image, the Just Go With It actress shared a well-lit tree adorned with various Christmas ornaments, including colourful bulbs, ribbons, a doll and many more.
Among the decorations one quirky addition to the Christmas tree was a jar of olives, given to Aniston’s love for the fruit.
"If you know me, you know, [red heart and olive emoji]," she captioned a close-up shot of the hanging jar in a different story.
Before giving a sneak peek of her festive decor, the Murder Mystery actress wished her fans on Christmas Eve with a throwback video from her hit show Friends.
The show snippet featured Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe wishing the group, including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Mathew Perry, a "Happy Christmas Eve."
Royal family extends Christmas greetings in a heartfelt statement
Jason Segel talks reuniting on-screen with 'HIMYM' co-star Cobie Smulders
Zoe Saldana praises Avatar’s director in a candid ainterview
Vanessa Morgan spills the beans from James Karnik's romantic proposal: 'A complete shock'
‘Downton Abbey’ star Michelle Dockery words make Kate Middleton emotional
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive special Christmas gift from King Charles