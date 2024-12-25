 
close
Wednesday December 25, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston excites fans with stunning Christmas transformation

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston adds a quirky detail to her Christmas flair

By Web Desk
December 25, 2024
Jennifer Aniston lights up the holidays with her festive energy
Jennifer Aniston lights up the holidays with her festive energy

Jennifer Aniston excited fans for Christmas with a stunning transformation.

Offering a glimpse into her preparations for the festive season, the Friends star took to her Instagram Stories to post a series of pictures of her indoor decor.

At first, she shared a picture from her Christmas tree shopping trip, showcasing a bare fir tree with a price tag. However, the next slide featured a transformed glimpse of the season’s staple.

In the following image, the Just Go With It actress shared a well-lit tree adorned with various Christmas ornaments, including colourful bulbs, ribbons, a doll and many more.

Before and After: Jennifer Aniston spreads festive cheer with ultimate Christmas tree transformation
Before and After: Jennifer Aniston spreads festive cheer with ultimate Christmas tree transformation

Among the decorations one quirky addition to the Christmas tree was a jar of olives, given to Aniston’s love for the fruit.

"If you know me, you know, [red heart and olive emoji]," she captioned a close-up shot of the hanging jar in a different story.

Before giving a sneak peek of her festive decor, the Murder Mystery actress wished her fans on Christmas Eve with a throwback video from her hit show Friends.

The show snippet featured Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe wishing the group, including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Mathew Perry, a "Happy Christmas Eve."