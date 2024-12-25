Jennifer Aniston excites fans with stunning Christmas transformation

Jennifer Aniston lights up the holidays with her festive energy

Jennifer Aniston excited fans for Christmas with a stunning transformation.

Offering a glimpse into her preparations for the festive season, the Friends star took to her Instagram Stories to post a series of pictures of her indoor decor.

At first, she shared a picture from her Christmas tree shopping trip, showcasing a bare fir tree with a price tag. However, the next slide featured a transformed glimpse of the season’s staple.

In the following image, the Just Go With It actress shared a well-lit tree adorned with various Christmas ornaments, including colourful bulbs, ribbons, a doll and many more.

Before and After: Jennifer Aniston spreads festive cheer with ultimate Christmas tree transformation

Among the decorations one quirky addition to the Christmas tree was a jar of olives, given to Aniston’s love for the fruit.

"If you know me, you know, [red heart and olive emoji]," she captioned a close-up shot of the hanging jar in a different story.

Before giving a sneak peek of her festive decor, the Murder Mystery actress wished her fans on Christmas Eve with a throwback video from her hit show Friends.

The show snippet featured Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe wishing the group, including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Mathew Perry, a "Happy Christmas Eve."