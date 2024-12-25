Sarah Ferguson takes Prince Andrew's side in his fight

Prince Andrew was forced to skip the royal family's Christmas Day walk at Sandringham state, which was led by King Charles and Queen Camilla along with other senior royals on Wednesday.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, their three children and 40 other royal family members appeared together for the traditional Christmas Day celebrations after a challenging 12 months.

Princess Beatrice attended the traditional Christmas service without her mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York's absence suggests all is not good within the royal family. Andrew's absence was noticeable as he remained in Windsor after being hit with another scandal.

However, among the attendees were King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

As it became known earlier, the Duke of York, who has usually attended the Christmas service with the royal family for the past two years, will not join the royals publicly during Christmas celebrations.

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, also decided to skip the royal family’s Christmas celebrations to seemingly support her ex-husband.

The 65-year-old released a video to Instagram on December 24 of herself and corgis Muick and Sandy, who she adopted from Queen Elizabeth following the monarch's death on September 8, 2022.

She also posted a meaningful message, especially those who might be struggling emotionally this season, saying: "People all over the world that are feeling a little bit low or sad, just take some joy and bubbles from us, here."