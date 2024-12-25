Buckingham Palace shares King Charles delightful Christmas message

King Charles delighted royal fans by sharing Christmas greetings to people around the world.
On December 25, the royal family shared a lovely animated video featuring snow, Santa Claus, reindeer, and a Christmas message.
The monarch extended greetings of the joyful festival, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!"
It is important to note that the King's pre-recorded historic Christmas speech will be released within a few hours.
Notably, the monarch's Christmas Broadcast was filmed in the Fitzrovia Chapel, London, instead of a royal residence.
Earlier, the King's office released vital information about the Fitzrovia Chapel, stating, "Formerly the chapel of Middlesex Hospital, it is now a space for quiet reflection, discovery and celebration, connecting diverse communities from all faiths or none."
