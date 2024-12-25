 
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles delightful Christmas message

Royal family extends Christmas greetings in a heartfelt statement

By Web Desk
December 25, 2024
King Charles shares delightful message to extend Christmas greetings
King Charles delighted royal fans by sharing Christmas greetings to people around the world. 

On December 25, the royal family shared a lovely animated video featuring snow, Santa Claus, reindeer, and a Christmas message.

The monarch extended greetings of the joyful festival, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!"

It is important to note that the King's pre-recorded historic Christmas speech will be released within a few hours.

Notably, the monarch's Christmas Broadcast was filmed in the Fitzrovia Chapel, London, instead of a royal residence. 

Earlier, the King's office released vital information about the Fitzrovia Chapel, stating, "Formerly the chapel of Middlesex Hospital, it is now a space for quiet reflection, discovery and celebration, connecting diverse communities from all faiths or none." 