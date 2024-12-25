Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan gets candid about ‘unexpected’ proposal

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan says yes to James Karnik during a fairytale proposal

Vanessa Morgan is over the moon as she said yes to her boyfriend, James Karnik.

In an interview with People, the Riverdale star spilled the details of her unexpected romantic proposal saying it came as a "complete shock."

"James knows how much I love Christmas, especially all the festive lights, so he took me to the Langley Glow Light Festival," she said, adding, "I honestly thought he was going to purpose on Christmas morning, so it came as a complete shock when it happened."

Revealing why she wasn't expecting the Canadian professional basketball player to pop the question earlier, Morgan says he had just injured his foot, and they were not sure if it was a break or a sprain at the time.

"I asked him if he was sure he wanted to walk around on crutches, and he said, 'For you, I’ll do it. I know how much you love this.' It seemed a little suspicious, but I didn’t think much of it," the 32-year-old actress recalled.

Karnik thoroughly planned the surprise, and a photographer, dressed in all-black, covertly followed the couple to capture the perfect moment at the right time.

"Then, in the middle of all the lights and people, James put down his crutches to 'adjust the shoe,'" the newly engaged actress continued. "He dropped his crutches, got down on one knee, and asked me to marry him."

Morgan announced her engagement to Karnik, with whom she shares her nearly five-month-old daughter Kaia, on December 24 via an Instagram post, days after the two got engaged on December 21.