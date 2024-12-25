Dua Lipa, boyfriend Callum Turner share heartwarming glimpses from ‘holidays’

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner on 'holidays'

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are spending the “holidays” together.

The songstress offered fans a glimpse into her festive celebrations with an Instagram post captioned, "home for the holidays, sending you all so much love."

The post, shared on Tuesday, Dec. 24, featured a mix of heartwarming moments, including a cozy selfie with actor Callum Turner, further fueling romance rumors between the pair.

The third slide of Lipa’s update caught attention with an out-of-focus photo of the 29-year-old Houdini singer bundled up alongside Turner, 34, as they smiled while riding in a car together.

Lipa’s post also showcased snapshots of loved ones, delicious meals, adorable animals, and even a video from a Paul McCartney concert. Among the highlights was a visit to a charming cheese shop, capturing the festive spirit of her holiday celebrations.

Lipa and Turner were first linked romantically nearly a year ago, after being spotted together at the London premiere of Masters of the Air in January.

They were frequently seen together later that month, including outings in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, where they appeared affectionate.

The couple continued to draw attention in February when they were photographed holding hands as they arrived at the BAFTAs British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion & Film afterparty.

While they walked the red carpet separately that evening, their growing bond was evident.

In July, Lipa subtly made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a picture of the two attending Glastonbury together.

Before her relationship with Turner, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid, brother to Gigi and Bella Hadid, from 2019 to 2021, and was briefly rumored to have had a fling with Jack Harlow.

On the other end, Turner previously dated The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, with their relationship ending in 2019, as reported by Metro UK.