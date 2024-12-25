Ben Affleck ‘gifts’ Jennifer Lopez something heartfelt this Christmas despite divorce

Ben Affleck's Christmas gift for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck won’t be stopped by a divorce from celebrating Christmas, and exchanging gifts with Jennifer Lopez.

Despite their ongoing divorce, Affleck made sure to put thought into his Christmas gift for Lopez this year.

The actor, 52, selected a meaningful present for his estranged wife, gifting her an autographed Marlon Brando book, sources confirmed to Page Six.

According to Louis Jason, owner of Mystery Pier Books in West Hollywood, California, Affleck visited the store on Sunset Boulevard and purchased “a few books” before meeting Lopez for lunch at the members-only Soho House.

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source explained.

The insider added that the pair primarily focused on gifts for their children, but exchanged “a few small things” with each other as a gesture to celebrate the holidays.

“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”

The couple, who rekindled their romance in early 2021 and married in 2022, have continued to maintain a connection for the sake of their blended family.

“Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” a source recently told Page Six.

The pair’s relationship began in 2002 after working together on the film Gigli.

They got engaged later that year but separated in 2004. After reuniting nearly two decades later, they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a grand celebration in Georgia.

However, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, marking the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony.

Affleck shares three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.