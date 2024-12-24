'Squid Game' returns with high stakes and hidden dangers

Squid Game, South Korean most hit series that took the world by storm back in 2021, is now all set to return with its second season on December 26, 2024.

The first season of the series has captivated the audiences with its intense characters and storyline of financially desperate people fighting for their lives in deadly games.

In South Korea, the game series describes the story of how money troubles people to take part in dangerous games, where Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is in deep debt and trying hard to find a way out. He joins 455 others in very mysterious competition.

The prize? A chance to win cash. Whereas the risk? Losing your life.

The Games and Friendships

Red Light, Green Light: In this challenging version of the game, players must move when it's "green light" and stop when it's "red light." If anyone try to move, they'll be dead.

Dalgona Challenge: Players have to carefully carve out shape from fragile sugar cookies. If the shape cracks or breaks, they’re out of the game.

Glass Bridge: Contestants must cross a bridge which is made of glass, but some panels are very fragile and will shatter, causing devastating fall.

The Secret Behind the Organisers

Detective Hwang Jun-ho will sneak into the games to search for his missing brother. He uncovers some shocking darker secrets. It turns out the mysterious leader of the games, known as the "Front Man," is actually his brother Hwang In-ho.

However, as the premiere date approaches, fans are excited to see what will happen next in this thrilling story.

Squid Game's second season is already getting massive attention online and it already has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.