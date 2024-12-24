Leonardo DiCaprio dragged into Diddy's drama as eye-popping photo resurfaces

Leonardo DiCaprio dragged into Diddy's drama after old photos resurface

Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood star who is known as industry's golden boy, is now back in the headlines after old pictures of him attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' wild party resurfaced.

The 55-year-old musician is currently facing some serious legal trouble as he has been accused of offenses like sex trafficking and assaulting young men and women at his lavish mansion.

However, the viral picture of Leonardo was taken years ago at one of Diddy's insane star-studded parties.

These parties, which is now became the reason of the rapper's nightmare, were the talk of the town, accompanied with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton.

The Titanic star has reportedly addressed his earliest appearance at the I'll Be Missing You singer's famous "White Party."

Although the event stirred up some massive controversy online, Leonardo wanted people to know that he wasn't part of any trouble.

An insider revealed: "He hasn't been in contact with Diddy "for years" and never attended any of his "Freak Offs."

Moreover, Sean Diddy’s one of the former workers Phillip Pines, opened up about his sex parties in new lawsuit which was filed by him.

He revealed in court documents that he prepared the rooms with dim red lights with drinks, marijuana, herbal supplements and other substances along with intimate equipments which caused prominent damages.