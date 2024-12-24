Blake Lively comes forward with new details amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively gets candid about Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign

Blake Lively is getting candid about Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign, revealing the effects it had on her family.

The Gossip Girl alum, who filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni over sexual harassment claims, detailed the trauma her family experienced during the campaign.

In the legal documents she filed against the Orange Is The New Black star, Lively alleged that Baldoni carried out his notorious plan to sabotage her reputation, leaving a lasting impression on her husband Ryan Reynolds and kids, including James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

One of the pages of the legal document read, “Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatized and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.”

Offering an inside glimpse into her mental state, the filing further noted, “While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety. She also has been experiencing repeated and painful physical symptoms as a result of this experience."

In response to Lively's shocking claims, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios have straight-up refuted all the allegations, leaving no room for questions.

His lawyer exclusively told New York Times, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”