Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah's family react to 2nd engagement

Tallulah Willis was previously engaged to director Dillon Buss

Tallulah Willis is heading to the altar soon!

Just a few days before Christmas, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore announced her engagement to musician Justin Acee on Instagram Monday, December 23, sharing an intimate glimpse into the romantic proposal.

“Everyday @justinacee,” Tallulah, 30, captioned her post, which featured photos and videos of the couple celebrating their special moment.

In one image, Tallulah showcased her dazzling diamond ring against a backdrop of rose petals. Another clip revealed Acee’s festive proposal setup, complete with candlelit pathways, Christmas trees, and glowing lights.

“We did it, it was a team effort,” Acee said proudly in the video.

The happy news sparked a wave of love from family and friends. Her eldest sister, Rumer Willis, wrote, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow,” while also calling Justin her “brother.”

Her other older sister, Scout Willis, echoed the excitement, gushing on her Instagram Story, “My angels are engagedddddddddddddd.”

Even Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, added her love with heart emojis.

Though the couple has kept much of their relationship private, Tallulah has previously shared how Acee has been a steadfast source of support as her father battles frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah was previously engaged to director Dilon Buss, but he called the wedding off in June 2022.