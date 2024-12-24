Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's pre-Christmas reunion sparks frenzy

Jennifer Lopez, pop queen who is best known for her striking dance performances, sure knows how to turn heads with her iconic style and outfits, even when she keeps it casual.

The 55-year-old star was recently captured hanging out with ex-lover Ben Affleck, as her outfit was all about cosy vibes.

Bennifer attracted media's attention when they went out for late lunch together at Soho House in Los Angeles on December 22.

Pictures showed that Lopez decided to keep her outfit laid-back yet stylish in light-wash and wide-leg jeans along with platform shoes.

However, instead of her known and usual turtleneck, Lopez opted for warm oversized cream and black cardigan which definitely complimented her look.

Whereas, Affleck can be seen wearing casual too, wearing light blue sweater with Nike sneakers and grey jeans as he wore black wool coat on top of his attire.

Meanwhile, internet was buzzing about their near-the-end relationship, the couple spent most of the summer on different sides of the country.

In her October interview with Nikki Glaser, On the Floor hitmaker shared, "This summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that."

She further admitted that the journey was "fucking hard."

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people," the Unstoppable star added.

Moreover, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had many ups and downs throughout their marriage, but later the situation got worse as they couldn't take it anymore and decided to split.