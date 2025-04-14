Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Adam Driver pay tribute to late actor Paul Newman

Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Adam Driver and many more high-profile celebrities honoured the life and achievements of Paul Newman during a charity event, organised by SeriousFun Children's Network.

Hanks began his speech by recognising the "American Legend" for his many acting parts and then spoke about Newman’s view on children.

"For Paul, seeing kids raise a little hell meant they were doing things they never thought possible, whether flying down a zipline 30 feet in the air, or simply being away from home for the very first time," he said adding that the late actor lived "an extraordinary life."

Then Rudd praised Newman’s efforts as he founded the organisation for children without support, noting he was a "visionary leader."

"It began with a simple but profound idea. What if there was a camp specifically designed for kids with serious medical conditions? And what if it could be delivered at zero cost to families?" Rudd said.

He revealed that now there are "global movement of camps and programmes that serve over 100 different medical conditions, designed to deliver exactly what these kids need."

Meanwhile, Driver reflected on Newman as a race car driver and how influenced charitable work, as he said, "Maybe it was all that racing that helped Paul realise the importance of challenging yourself."

For the unversed, Newman was an actor, film director and race car driver, who died from lung cancer at his home in Connecticut in September 2008.