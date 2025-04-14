Tristan Thompson writes down touching birthday wish for daughter True

Tristan Thompson gushes about daughter True on her 7th birthday

Tristan Thompson was a proud dad at daughter True’s seventh birthday, and penned down a heartfelt note for her.

The 34-year-old basketball player took to Instagram on Sunday, April 13th, and wrote a lengthy birthday wish for True.

“Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I Can’t believe how time flies. Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi,” he wrote, alongside a carousel of her cute pictures.

The star athlete continued, “True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in.”

“You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter. Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you Twin,” he added.

The heartfelt tribute touched True’s mother and Thompson’s ex, Khloe Kardashian as she commented, “Awww this was sweet! I can’t believe she’s 7.”

Meanwhile Kardashian arranged a neon-themed birthday party for the newly turned seven-year-old.

The reality star shared a series of videos from the birthday bash on Saturday, showing True dancing and playing with her brother and cousins.