Britney Spears raises brows by carrying strange object at airport

Britney Spears sparks concern with creepy behaviour ahead of vacation

Britney Spears raised concerns by carrying a notably strange item to the airport, ahead of her vacation at Mexico.

The 43-year-old popstar arrived at the airport with a baby doll wrapped under a pink blanket, with a man in tow.

The Toxic hitmaker went incognito in a black hoodie, with her hood on, and shades for the outing.

While the man accompanying her carried the doll, whose leg and a foot could be seen under the blanket, in pictures obtained by Page Six.

The pop icon has been vocal about her love for dolls before, often gushing about her collection on social media.

In an October 2021, the Gimme More songstress showed off one of her dolls as she danced with her.

“I had a baby y’all … I will be taking some time off shooting at home every day!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan … we even look alike !!! My first !!! I’m turning 40 this year … age is nothing but a number but seriously … growing up is the dumbest thing you’ll ever do so PLAY ON MY FRIENDS !!!!,” Spears continued, at the time.