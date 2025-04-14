Christina Ricci talks coping with scary paparazzi as child star

Christina Ricci opens up about smart ways of coping with fame in young age

Christina Ricci opened up about how she dealt with paparazzies and stalkers during her early days of stardom.

In the recent podcast episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the Yellowjackets star talked about how living alone as a famous child star "felt very threatening."

Ricci revealed that when she use to feel someone was following her, instead of going to her home and exposing her residence, Ricci use to end up at a liquor store for help.

"I found there was a liquor store on the corner. Rick was this guy who always worked in there, and he was always smoking a cigarette," she recalled. "He's the only person I would ever let call me Chris. And If anyone ever followed me, I'd pull into the liquor store, and I'd go tell Rick, and Rick would come out and chase them off."

Talking about how she "never felt famous" instead saw it as something to be "navigated", she used to play mental games pretending her father is a famous doctor and everyone loves her for being "Dr Ricci’s daughter."

“[Pretending] everybody was being nice to me, but not that I was famous," she explained. "It worked. I became very comfortable, but then to the point where I didn't have my guard up enough and I had to be like, 'Well, we have to end that now.'"

Ricci shared another scary story about a man who used to wait outside her house leaving notes on her car, making it difficult for her to hangout. She shared that then before going out, Ricci had to switch all the lights off and wait for the man to leave.

The actress began her acting career in 1990, starring alongside Cher and Winona Ryder in Mermaids and then in 1991 she played Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.