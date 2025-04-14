Hoda Hotb shares ‘full moon’ glimpse from all girls vacation

Hoda Kotb on family vacation

Hoda Kotb is soaking up some family time — and moonlight — with her favorite girls. The beloved former Today co-anchor shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram Saturday, April 12, showing herself beaming alongside daughters Hope Catherine, 6, and Haley Joy, 9, plus her sister Hala.

The setting? A beach bathed in moonlight, with a glowing full moon keeping them company.

“Full moon… full hearts xo,” Kotb captioned the feel-good photo, radiating joy and warmth — the kind only a cozy family moment can bring. The post wasn’t just a moonlit photo-op either — it also marked a special milestone, as it happened to be Hope’s birthday.

Kotb’s motherhood journey has been a heartfelt one. She adopted Haley in February 2017, followed by Hope in April 2019 — a decision that followed her 2007 breast cancer diagnosis, which left her unable to conceive.

The journalist shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, with whom she called off her engagement in early 2022. While their romantic relationship didn’t last, Kotb has continued to prioritize co-parenting and creating loving memories with her girls.

And when it comes to talking about adoption, Kotb keeps it honest and heart-centered.

On People's Me Becoming Mom podcast back in 2021, she shared, “I tell them they were adopted, and I'm not sure if they 100% know what that means. I always say, 'You didn't come from Mommy's tummy, you came from my heart.' And they understand that.”

If this beachside bonding moment under a glowing full moon is any indication, there’s no shortage of love — or heart — in Hoda’s house.