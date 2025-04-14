John Travolta marks late son Jett’s birthday with rare photo

John Travolta moved his fans to tears by sharing a touching tribute for his late son Jett on an emotional occasion.

The Staying Alive star marked Jett’s birthday, which would be his 33rd, with a rare photo of the father-son duo.

On Sunday, April 13, the two-time Oscar nominee took to his Instagram and posted a throwback picture featuring a young Travolta beaming and holding his son in both arms as baby Jett plays with his dad’s ears.

"Happy birthday Jett - I miss you so much!" the 71-year-old actor wrote in the caption. "Love you forever!"

For the unversed, Travolta welcomed three kids—Jett, daughter Ella Bleu, 25, and son Benjamin, 14—with his late wife Kelly Preston.

The couple’s first-born passed away at the age of 16 in January 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

The teenager suffered from a seizure before hitting his head on a bathtub at their vacation home.

The Pulp Fiction actor once described how hard it was to recover after his son’s death.

BBC reported in February 2014, that while onstage at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the actor described his son’s death as "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life."

However, that was not the end to his sufferings. In addition to Jett’s loss, Travolta has been through another significant heartbreak.

After 11 years of Jett’s passing, Travolta’s beloved wife, Preston, also breathed her last at the age of 57. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.