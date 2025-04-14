Prince Andrew receives upsetting update amid growing fears for title

King Charles could possibly finally be able to take a crucial step against his younger brother Prince Andrew as new demands emerge for UK Government.

The 65-year-old, who is already embroiled in row with his brother about the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge, is now on the verge of losing his last remaining royal honour: Duke of York.

Andrew, who had received the title from the late Queen Elizabeth after his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, was snubbed by locals in York as they called for the Duke to be stripped off of his title.

According to GB News report, 70 per cent of people in York want Andrew to be removed as Duke as his “reputation taints the city” and calling him an “absolute disgrace”. Now, members of parliament have shared that they support calls for Prince Andrew to be stripped of his royal title.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, believes that the removal of the title “would be an appropriate step”.

Meanwhile, Luke Charters, Labour MP for York Outer, noted that while the matter is up to the royals, the royal family should “consider the feelings of York residents on this issue”.

The disgraced duke has been involved in slew of scandals which has forced the monarch to sideline Andrew from any public royal events. Moreover, his patronages and titles were stripped of in 2019 after his involvement with Jeffery Epstein and a humiliating sex scandal.

Rachael explained that removing Andrew’s title would “require a change in the law, as we saw, the late Queen did not hold powers to remove the title, when she removed the other titles and appointments he had.”

The Labour MP maintained that York is a city of “international standing with strong ethical values” and Andrew’s association brings “reputational disregard to the values” of the city. She reasoned that it’s important that Andrew’s titles should be “discontinued”.

However, it remains to be seen if the King would be compelled to take an action if the parliament actively pursues the matter. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has previously confirmed it has “no plans to do so yet”.