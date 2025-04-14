Nick Jonas shares rare insights into parenthood with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of family life with Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas had a candid conversation about managing work and his life as a parent in showbiz, while he gets back into theatre for The Last Five Years.

The 32-year-old shared that Broadway gave him the opportunity to spend some time in New York City, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and daughter, Malti Marie.

"[Malti] loves being in New York, and I think this time for us as a family has been wonderful," he said in conversation with People Magazine, ahead of the opening night.

The Love Again star continued, "We're so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days. And so to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice."

Shedding a light on parenthood in showbiz, Jonas added, "We've been exploring a bit and keeping [Malti] active and busy. We're both obviously busy parents, but we've been finding time to spend time as a family and connect amid our crazy schedules and it's been lovely.”

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their baby on January 15th, 2022 and she is now a three-year-old.