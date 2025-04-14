Alec Baldwin reveals secret behind ‘trimmed’ look in 2013's ‘Blue Jasmine’

Alec Baldwin on 'Blue Jasmine'

Alec Baldwin is getting back in the groove—sort of—with some yoga, a little gym time, and a whole lot of stretching… often with his wife Hilaria quite literally sitting on top of him.

On the April 13 episode of The Baldwins, the 67-year-old actor and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 41, opened up about health, healing, and the not-so-subtle art of couples yoga.

“Alec coming and working out, being a little bit more active, can only help,” said Hilaria, who, despite her endless attempts, admits her husband isn’t exactly jumping into a downward dog with enthusiasm.

“He’s taken like exercise, a couple yoga classes with me over the past 13 years, not his thing. We tried to run together a few times. It's just not his thing.”

She added with a grin, “And it’s not just the age difference, it's just that he's a theater kid and I’m a jock.”

In a moment that was both hilarious and kind of tender, Hilaria climbed onto Alec during a stretch session and told him, “You hold trauma in your shoulders.”

Alec didn’t disagree. He opened up about the toll the past year has taken on him—especially following the criminal charges filed (and later dismissed) in the tragic 2021 Rust shooting incident.

“It really, really negatively affected my health, and I wasn't like that,” he shared.

“No matter what I had, my hip hurt, this hurt. I had energy, and now this sucked a lot of the energy out of me. And so a year from now, I want to have put a lot of focus on my health and have that be very different.”

Alec also got a little nostalgic, remembering his more athletic days before life and fatherhood took over.

“So to be married to somebody who’s as physically fit as you, as I’m kind of slipping — my strength and my coordination— it is bizarre,” he said. “I just want to get healthy.”

He even looked back at how he trimmed down for his role in Blue Jasmine back in 2013.

“I didn't have no pasta, no potatoes, no candy, no sugar, and I lost probably 25 pounds,” he said. “You see me in the movie and I look trim, comparatively speaking, but I did have the barbecue sauce in my hair.”

Hilaria, for her part, says she’s already seeing progress.

“I’m seeing you more at the gym, I’m seeing you calmer,” she said. “It’s gonna take us a really long time to let this sink and learn how to live again.”