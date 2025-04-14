Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid daughter Khai’s new milestone sparks fans frenzy

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai Malik sent fans into a frenzy as she unlocked a new achievement.

Though Gigi, 29, and Zayn, 32, have remained firm in their decision to conceal their daughter’s face on social media, they offer glimpses of her life from time to time.

Most recently, the Vogue star treated her millions of followers on Instagram to a massive photo dump, which featured Khai in two of the snapshots.

In one photo the baby girl was seen riding a bicycle while wearing a protective helmet.

Another image melted hearts as it captured the four-year-old tracing letters in a workbook.

Met with an emotional spiral, Khai’s adorable milestone had fans gushing and flooding the comments section with one curious fans writing, "Wait— not khai learning to WRITE omg we are really aunties does she already knows how to write her own name?"

"Oh my god khai writing [three crying emojis]. cant believe how big she’s getting," another expressed shock.

"My gosh khai is already growing up so fast," a third added. Meanwhile, a fourth admirer agreed, "khai is so big now [two crying emojis]."

Zayn and Gigi welcomed Khai in 2020 during their six-year relationship, which spanned from 2015 to 2021.

Despite going their separate ways, the former One Direction star and supermodel co-parent their daughter and keep her life relatively low-key while sharing special moments.