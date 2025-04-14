Prince William, Kate Middleton assigned urgent task in King’s absence

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive fresh orders as King Charles flies to Scotland

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly received fresh orders from the firm as King Charles and Queen Camilla continue with their travels.

The monarchs had just wrapped their four-day State Visit to Italy last week, however, they were once again out of UK as they attended the church service near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Even though Charles was hospitalised just before the tour due to the side-effects of his cancer treatment, he appeared in high spirits as he powered through his 20 engagements in Italy.

While the King has been giving optimistic signals as he shows more vigour to continue work, Palace has been left deeply concerned about Charles’ health. Sources reveal that the firm is taking big measures as King Charles is ‘working himself into a grave’.

Insiders told RadarOnline that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been put on “heightened alert” as they may have to take the throne sooner than expected.

“They remain hopeful for his recovery and wish for many more years of his reign, but they cannot ignore the stark reality that circumstances may change unexpectedly,” the source said.

“The king’s hospitalisation last week served as a sobering reminder of his ongoing health struggles, indicating to the family that they have little control over the timing of royal succession,” they continued.

“King Charles is also aware of this and has been preparing William to take over at a moment’s notice.”

Previously, when Buckingham Palace official was asked about asking the King to “slow down”, they responded, “We’ve all tried, but as everyone can see, the King loves his work.”

Charles is currently in Scotland with his wife, Camilla, as the royal couple to convalesce following the hectic visit.