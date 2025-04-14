Kate Middleton set to mark special family event ahead King Charles reunion

Princess Kate is set to mark a special family event days before her expected reunion with King Charles.

The Princess of Wales might join her family on April 15 to celebrate her younger brother, James Middleton, 's 38th birthday.

It is important to note that Catherine is currently enjoying holidays with her husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Despite her family gateway, it has been said that the future Queen might privately mark James' big day with her loved ones.

Recently, in conversation with Hello! Magazine, James gave a rare insight into his "fantastic childhood" and how his sisters, Kate and Pippa, played the role of "mothering figures" to him.

He said, "We're a close family, and we're fortunate in that we see lots of each other. My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect."

He added, "We've been brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted. You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends."

Notably, the latest update regarding Kate Middleton came after Buckingham Palace revealed key details about the royal family's reunion at a religious festival.

The King's spokesperson said, "Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on Easter Sunday," which falls on April 20.

However, there is no confirmation from Kensington Palace about the Waleses' appearance at the royal event.