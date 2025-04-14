King Charles receives sweet gift to honour new title after Italy visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who wrapped their successful four-day state visit to Italy last week, received a special memento of their visit.

The monarch’s visit was eventful as he took on 20 royal engagements including a historic meeting with Pope Francis. The popularity of the visit was clearly seen in the number of people who turned out to see the Royal couple.

While Italy has a variety of specialities to offer to a king, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni presented a personalised treat for Camilla and Charles which is a popular chocolate hazelnut spread. It is known to be the country’s best-selling exports.

The gift was presented during his official meeting with PM Meloni at Villa Doria Pamphili last Wednesday in Rome.

The Italians appeared to have given the King a sweet moniker, “Carlo” – the Italian version of Charles. In Ravenna, thousands had lined the streets to welcome them and many chanted ‘Carlo’.

In a bid to commemorate that, the king’s gift was labelled as “Carlo”. Meanwhile, the jar itself had “Charles” written in gold letters and the Queen’s with “Camilla” inscribed on it.

“A useful gift to enjoy on the couch on rainy days,” Meloni wrote in a note accompanying the King’s gift.

A spokesperson for the confectionary brand said, “We were happy to receive the request from the prime minister to make two personalised jars of Nutella available so they could be used as state gifts.”