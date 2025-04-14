Aimee Lou Wood gives update on ‘SNL’ drama after ‘White Lotus’ parody

Aimee Lou Wood issues another statement after ‘SNL’ criticism

Aimee Lou Wood was not laughing at Saturday Night Live’s “White Potus” sketch which poked fun at her White Lotus character, Chelsea’s teeth.

After the 31-year-old actress slammed the parody as “unfunny” and “mean,” she took to Instagram again and updated fans that SNL has now apologised.

The Sex Education alum also clarified that she is not offended by Sarah Sherman, who played the character of Chelsea in the skit.

“Not @sarahsquirm’s fault x,” Wood wrote in a new Instagram Story, adding that she is “Not hating on her, hating on the concept x.”

This comes after Wood’s earlier Story posts which detailed how her love for the comedy sketch show turned sour after April 12th episode.

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” she wrote earlier on Sunday, April 13th.

“I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is,” she added.

“But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

The skit which offended Wood was performed by John Hamm and Sherman, who portrayed Rick and Chelsea, Hamm as Robert F. Kennedy asked Sherman, “I’ve been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth? Fluoride? What’s that?”