Oscar winner Mel Brooks shares the truth behind reaching 99

Mel Brooks has finally shared his secret to living to 99 years old.

The Oscar, Grammy, Tony and three-time Emmy award-winning American actor and filmmaker is not the only one in his clan who lives past 90s; he and two of his closest pals and fellow comedy legends, Sid Caesar and Carl Reiner, who passed away in 2014 and 2020, respectively, also reached their 90s.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Brooks said the reason behind living well into their 90s is that “we all laughed a lot.”

He went on to tell the outlet in this week’s issue, “I think laughing keeps you healthy and happy.”

“It’s an amazing sound, people laughing at something I created. Making comedy is a great job. It keeps you sane and happy. It gives you a reason to be alive,” the Young Frankenstein star quipped.

Notably, Brooks also gave credit to “courage” for his long life along with laughter, stating that the trait, which he learnt from his mother, played a crucial role in his life.

He gushed, “She was an amazing example of courage. Losing her husband when she was just a young gal, raising four kids. What an example of a courageous life.”

For those unaware, the Spaceballs star is the youngest among his four siblings. Born to Max and Kate Kaminsky on June 28, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, he lost his father when he was just two years old.

It is pertinent to mention that despite having an amazing portfolio and several accolades, Brooks is still working, as his forthcoming project is Spaceballs 2, which is slated for a 2027 release.