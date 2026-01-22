Photo: Amelia Gray reflects on her unconventional career journey

Amelia Gray has shared a surprising insight into her personality.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the actress revealed that her journey into the entertainment world sets her apart from most.

“Almost every girl's story is, ‘I was walking on the street and someone scouted me,’ but that's completely opposite to my story,” she said.

“I scouted everyone else. I had already known that this is what I wanted to do since I was 5 years old. I have no idea why.”

Reflecting on the early challenges of her career, Gray explained that she had to actively seek out opportunities.

“And so my story's different, but also my passion is different,” she added.

“I don’t really understand how a lot of girls don’t feel the same way I do because, to me, it’s so exciting. It’s my dream and it’s what I love to do. I could not imagine doing anything else,” she concluded.