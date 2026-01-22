Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about coping with ‘anxiety’

Gwyneth Paltrow just admitted that "shouting at the bushes" helps with her anxiety.

The 53-year-old actress and Goop founder revealed that while she "can't really avoid" feeling anxious, she has her own coping mechanisms to manage it.

In an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram, she wrote: "I can't really avoid anxiety, but I try to temper it with remembering things I am grateful for, breathing deeply, going for a walk and shouting at the bushes (it helps) and being good to myself."

A different follower asked the star how she avoids "overfunctioning and burnout", and she gave another candid answer.

Gwyneth responded: "I have avoided neither.”

"I'm over functioned and burnt out, but I'm trying to get a little bit better this year at that and really prioritizing sleep and boundaries around working and not working, but I have some work to do,” the Iron Man actress added.

In November 2025, Gwyneth opened up on feeling like she's "pulled in lots of directions" and how even just a bad work email can be "a slap in the face."

Speaking on the Goop podcast, she said: "I've lived a very intense life in the public eye for a really, really long time.”

The Marty Supreme star then mentioned, "And so I think whenever we're at the mercy of people's opinions and all the energy behind the opinions — I'm very sensitive, as most of us are — so I feel that and it kind of frays my nervous system."

Gwyneth Paltrow also pointed out how her changing hormones are having an impact, saying, "I think also my hormonal phase of life, I have a lot of anxiety for the very first time in my life, which is just a symptom of hormonal changes.”

"I think it's an estrogen dominance thing. It makes you really anxious ... "So, part of it is physiological, part of it is psychological, part of its emotional and part of its public life,” she concluded.