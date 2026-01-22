Nicola Peltz's ex's sister reveals 'truth' about actress amid Brooklyn Beckham drama

Nicola Peltz's ex-boyfriend's sister slams actress amid Brooklyn Beckham drama

Nicola Peltz's ex-boyfriend's sister, Alana Hadid, has shared the “truth” about the actress.

Alana recently weighed in on Brooklyn’s lengthy rant about his family on Instagram.

When photographer Eli Rezkallah commented, “Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know,” Alana agreed in a scathing reply, calling Nicola fame hungry.

Alana, 40, is the older sister of models Gigi and Bella, their eldest sister Marielle and Anwar, 26, whom Nicola dated from 2016 to 2018.

She wrote, “Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade.”

According to insiders, Anwar stopped talking to his family while he dated Nicola. His mom, Yolanda, is said to have put a stop to his relationship and changed his behavior.

Nicola started on seemingly great terms with the Hadids, posing for photos with Bella and Gigi on red carpets and taking sweet selfies with Yolanda.

In his Instagram rant, Brookly alleged that his parents always tried to "ruin" his relationship with Nicola. He also claimed that Victoria "hijacked" their first dance and "danced very inappropriately on me."

Brooklyn declared that he wasn’t being controlled by his wife and was actually standing up for himself for the first time after being controlled his whole life by his parents.