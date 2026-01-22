Martin Short almost ruined key moment of Selena, Benny's wedding: Deets
Martin Short and the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding
Martin Short’s misjudgment almost caused Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco serious embarrassment at their wedding.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Martin revealed his blunder from the wedding, telling the host, “Everything was perfect, except, the night of the reception … it was a big, big party, imagine a stage, dance floor, musicians. … At the back of the tent were these individual seating areas with couches and chairs. So if you had a group — we had a group [of] Only Murders in the Building [cast and crew], there was about 12 of us. All of us together.”
“There was a cake, a wedding cake, by our section, but it was a small wedding cake. I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back,” the comedian continued.
“After a few hours, they haven’t cut their wedding cake yet, Steve [Martin] said he’s gonna leave. I was like, ‘Oh, wait.’ Maybe I’d had a cocktail. I had a fork in my hand,” he added.
That's when Only Murders in the Building star made the mistake of cutting the cake!
“I said, ‘Steve, you can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake!’ and I cut the wedding cake with one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, ‘Marty!’ It was the wedding cake. I tried to fix it with a fork,” he added.
Thankfully, the chef fixed the cake with “surgery,” per Martin. He dubbed it a “Hollywood wedding cake in that it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done.”
As for how Selena reacted when she found out, the singer kept calm and told Martin when he was leaving, “Hey Marty, I heard you tried to eat my cake.”
