Photo: Jason Statham reflects on intenses physical demands of work

Jason Statham has made an interesting confession about pushing boundaries.

In a new chat with BBC, Statham revealed that he is still ambitious enough to do his stunts on his own. However, this ambition comes at a cost.

"There have been a lot of stunts where I went too far," he began.

"When you get hurt, a lot of the time you think, 'why did I do that, why didn't I get a stunt man to do that?'

"I've hurt my neck a few times, I've hurt a lot of things a few times and that reminds you of your mistakes."

Speaking of the physical demands of his work, he shared that he wants to keep healthy for his family and has an "in for a penny, in for a pound" mentality.

"I like to get in front of the camera and do as much as I can," he explained.

He concluded by saying, "I've spent many years learning different disciplines and given I have the technical skills to take on these complex action sequences, I like to get stuck in."