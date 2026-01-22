Heath Ledger, 'Dark Knight' star, remembered on 18th anniversary

Fans remember Heath Ledger on his 18th anniversary

Heath Ledger, a star known for stunning performances, passed away 18 years ago, leaving fans and friends in sorrow.



Now, on his anniversary, he was remembered for his work that shot him to stardom and placed him in the halls of the industry's greats.

First, a cursory look into his beginnings: he was born in Australia in 1979. Years later, he made his debut in the 1990s. As he was steadily building his filmography, Brokeback Mountain happened to him.

This 2005 romantic drama allowed him to show his never-before-seen acting chops, which, besides fans, critics also noticed, who praised his restrained emotional performance as Ennis Del Mar.

After this role propelled him into the A-list, he went on to appear in 10 Things I Hate About You, King Arthur, Casanova, I'm Not There, and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

Then, The Dark Knight came.

In it, the late actor portrays Joker, a well-known antagonist. But his portrayal made the character stand apart as a template for others to follow and admire.

His terrifying look, erratic behaviour, and unnerving laughter left a deep impression on audiences. Many still regard his performance as the Joker as the best of all time.

Despite such laurels, a storm was brewing inside Ledger; it seemed a tragedy was already in the mix, ready to unfold, and it did.

Heath Ledger and daughter Matilda

In 2008, shocking news stunned the world: Ledger died of drug misuse. He was 28. He left behind a daughter, Matilda, whom he shared with Michelle Williams, and an unmatched legacy.