Why Kylie Jenner's family loves Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet has earned his place in the Kardashian-Jenner clan as insiders claim Kylie Jenner's family loves the Marty Supreme star.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that Kylie's kids adore Timothee, who has become a part of the family.

“Kylie’s sisters and Kris have really embraced him. He always has a spot at the table for every holiday and is included in all of their plans,” the source said. “They all really like him for her and think he has brought out a softer side to Kylie.”

The confidant further told the outlet that Kylie and Timothee's relationship is still strong as ever.

“Kylie has never dated someone like him and it’s been refreshing because they have a very easy chill relationship," a tipster shared.

"They basically live together at this point. Kylie will stay at his house when she doesn’t have the kids, or when she wants to be in the city, and he spends a lot of time at her house in Hidden Hills," the source added.

For those unversed, Kylie began dating Timothee in January 2023 following her split from Travis Scott. The reality star shares two kids with Travis - daughter Stormi Webster, 7, and son Aire Webster, 3.