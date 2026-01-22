Why Kylie Jenner's family loves Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner began dating Timothee Chalamet in January 2023 following her split from Travis Scott
Timothee Chalamet has earned his place in the Kardashian-Jenner clan as insiders claim Kylie Jenner's family loves the Marty Supreme star.
On Thursday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that Kylie's kids adore Timothee, who has become a part of the family.
“Kylie’s sisters and Kris have really embraced him. He always has a spot at the table for every holiday and is included in all of their plans,” the source said. “They all really like him for her and think he has brought out a softer side to Kylie.”
The confidant further told the outlet that Kylie and Timothee's relationship is still strong as ever.
“Kylie has never dated someone like him and it’s been refreshing because they have a very easy chill relationship," a tipster shared.
"They basically live together at this point. Kylie will stay at his house when she doesn’t have the kids, or when she wants to be in the city, and he spends a lot of time at her house in Hidden Hills," the source added.
For those unversed, Kylie began dating Timothee in January 2023 following her split from Travis Scott. The reality star shares two kids with Travis - daughter Stormi Webster, 7, and son Aire Webster, 3.
-
Jason Statham reflects on intenses physical demands of work
-
Gaten Matarazzo reveals having a gripe about unfair treatment on 'Stranger Things'
-
Charlie Puth explains why he went against his own words about 'Hero'
-
A$AP Rocky reveals real reason behind feud with Drake
-
Kyle Richards lashes out at Ashley Darby for flirting with ex Mauricio Umansky
-
Chris Noth breaks silence on fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker: 'We're not friends'
-
Madelyn Cline surprises with chic new hairstyle
-
Amelia Gray gushes about Megan Trainor, Ben Platt