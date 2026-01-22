Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mother Annette

Zach Bryan paid a heartfelt homage to his late mother, Annette.

The 29-year-old American singer-songwriter wrote an emotional post on his Instagram about his recent wedding to Samantha Leonard on Wednesday, January 20.

Bryan, who tied the knot with Leonard in a private ceremony on New Year’s Eve in San Sebastián, Spain, revealed that his wife “loves a man only a mother could.”

With a carousel of intimate pictures from his wedding day, he penned, “I reckon you’d of loved this and her.”

The Boys of Faith crooner continued, "We all took an aeroplane to Spain last week and you’d of eaten it up. You’d of ordered everything twice and made sure we got your dress perfect. Everyone I love, you woulda too. There was a lot of champagne and Mac looked beautiful.”

Bryan went on to share that his wife Leonard’s family “is kind and they don’t try and fix me."

"Dad was doing the splits while smoking a cigar on the dance floor. Rocky Lane was our ring bearer and I know you’d like that since you named me after Lane Frost so many years ago," he added of his wedding day and how it reminded him of his mother.

"If you coulda’ seen all the cheek tearing teeth smiling under the spanish moon late into the morning on New Year’s Day. Belly laughing and just eye-balling Samantha in her dress.”

“Sam reminds me that you’re half of me of anyways. She is something special and precious. A thing you gotta’ keep once she touches your life. Makes me feel light. Makes me feel like my hearts beating easy and the days aren’t as hard as they once were,” the Heading South star wrote of Annette.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Brayan’s mother, Annette, passed away at the age of 49 in 2016.