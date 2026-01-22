Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud shows no signs of healing anytime soon

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were reportedly left shocked after their eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, went public with a bombshell Instagram post revealing family drama.

The 26-year-old accused the football icon and the fashion designer of trying to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

The post claimed that the couple had long controlled the family narrative in the press and had actively tried to interfere in his relationship.

Speaking of David and Victoria’s reaction on the post, TV host Billy Bush told Fox News Digital, "I think they're shocked.”

“Who was the one that told mom, you know? Imagine, like, Victoria's in the house, and is it one of the other brothers? Mom, you're not gonna believe what Brooklyn did. Imagine her face, dad's face, and they're like, wait, what? He just went public, he just went nuclear," Bush added

"I'm sure they were shocked, and now it's about as definitive and demonstrative as it could be. It doesn't look like healing is in the offing anytime too soon.”

In his exclusive rant, Brooklyn made it clear that he does not want to said he does not want to reconcile with his famous parents.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” Brooklyn wrote, adding his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife since before their wedding in 2022.

He added, “I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.