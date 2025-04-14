Taylor Swift excites fans with major 'TS 12' hint

Taylor Swift’s new album confirmed?

Taylor Swift left fans “screaming” with excitement with new update on her upcoming next album, after she took some time off from the public eye.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been quiet about her next steps - including a confirmation on whether she is re-releasing Reputation or her debut album before TS 12, but a collaborator might have let the cat out of the bag.

Swifties were delighted when a Swedish DJ at Universal Music seemingly confirmed that the Grammy winner is working on her next album.

The producer, Jacob Corin, revealed that he has been working with two artists, Erik Arvinder and Swift.

A fan account for Swift on X, called, TSUpdating, shared that Corin said in an interview, "Vi ska bara göra klart Taylor Swift's platta," which translates to, "We're just finishing Taylor Swift's album."

Swift’s worldwide fans beamed with excitement after the announcement with one writing, "i’m losing my mind!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

While another added, "omggggg seated and excited!!!!" and someone else claimed, "I fear that TS12 will be...... THE BEST ALBUM EVER MADE!!!!!"

A third chimed in and said they were "*SCREAMING*," at the update.

Several fans expressed excitement at the possible melodies in the upcoming album, with Arvinder being a multi-instrumentalist, "violin in TS12 oh my," "I’m now imagining ts12 being orchestral and it would sound heavenly," and "TS12 with classical aspects? I AM SAT."

However, after the video made rounds all over the internet, Universal Music Sweden removed the video, and Swift has kept tight-lipped about the announcement.