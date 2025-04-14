Prince Harry's ex makes emotional statement after Duke's heartbreak

Prince Harry's former lover, Cressida Bonas, made an emotional admission after the Duke suffered a personal setback in his UK security case.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, the soon-to-be mother, who is already raising a two-year-old son, opened up about the beautiful yet challenging journey of motherhood alongside her sister Isabella Branson.

Cressida said, "I have a toddler and another one on the way in less than two months, and I'm definitely feeling it."

She added, "Motherhood is full of contradictions; it can be very challenging but can then be magical. It's the hardest thing I've ever done, and the best thing I've ever done."

Notably, the English actress' heartfelt remarks came after her ex-boyfriend, the Duke of Sussex expressed his sadness over the details unfolded on him related to his security arrangement row.

For the unversed, King Charles' youngest son is fighting a legal battle to retrieve the official security back, which was downsized when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

As per the Telegraph, Harry shared, "People would be shocked by what's being held back," after exiting from the Royal Courts of Justice on day two of the hearing.

The father-of-two left the world in shock when he said that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that's really sad."

Prince Harry believes that the decision to remove security from him and Meghan was intended to pressure them into not leaving royal life.

It is important to note that the written decision on his security case is expected at a later date.