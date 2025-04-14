Meghann Fahy reveals future plans for ‘The White Lotus’ after season 3 finale

Meghann Fahy on ‘The White Lotus’ after season 3

Looks like Daphne might not be done with luxury getaways just yet. Meghann Fahy, who charmed audiences as the delightfully composed stay-at-home mom Daphne Sullivan in season 2 of The White Lotus, is ready for another passport stamp — straight into Mike White’s next fictional five-star chaos fest.

“I’m always down, always,” Fahy told PEOPLE with a big smile during the April 8 red carpet premiere of her new movie Drop, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

When asked about a potential return in The White Lotus season 4, she didn’t hesitate. Clearly, she’s packed and ready, emotionally if not literally.

While the actress may be eager to rebook her stay at the world’s most dysfunctional vacation resort, she also had some feelings about the season 3 finale that recently aired on April 6.

Spoiler-free but straight to the point, she shared, “It was excellent. I mean, I was devastated by the people we lost, of course, but that’s sort of always the point, isn’t it?” she said, capturing the essence of the beloved show’s delightfully dark theme.

“But no, I loved the whole season. Excellent cast, beautifully written. Loved it, loved it, loved it.”

Between heartbreak and high drama, Fahy’s enthusiasm for the show — and her role in it — hasn’t gone away one bit.

And while she’s dazzling on screen in her new film Drop, which premiered in theaters April 11 alongside co-star Brandon Sklenar, it sounds like she’s keeping her suitcase nearby... just in case Mike White gives her that call.