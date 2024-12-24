Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah to marry musician Justin Acee

Tallulah is the daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore

Bruce Wills’ daughter Tallulah has just said ‘yes’ to boyfriend Justin Acee.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old dropped a carousel of photos publicizing her engagement with musician boyfriend.

She posted the picture with a caption that read: “Everyday @justinacee”, along with photos that featured her flexing the ring while holding Justin’s hand.

Meanwhile, another picture showed the two lovebirds leaning towards each other for a lovely kiss standing in front of Christmas tree.

Bruce and Demi Moore’s daughter also shared a video showcasing the entire setup featuring rose petals and candles organized in a proper manner by Acee to make the whole proposal special.

Sister Rumer, who couldn’t control her happiness and excitement, rapidly dropped a comment beneath the post.

She wrote: “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."

She also posted the news on her Instagram account with a caption: “Baby sis is engaged… Love you so much.”

However, the time span of the lovebirds’ romance is still unknown, but the two are now taking a big step in their relationship as they are about to embrace a journey of togetherness.