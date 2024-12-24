Lily Allen joins dating app amid split rumours with David Harbour

Lilly Allen admitted her struggles with mental health on her podcast.

Lily Allen was spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya amid separation with husband David Harbour, an insider confirmed.

After months of speculation about the ex-couple’s five year long relationship, a friend of the 39-year-old singer confirmed the unfortunate news of their split.

This news came after a woman shared a photo of the singer’s profile on the dating app with DailyMail.

Allen’s profile included a witty bio which read, "Looking for someone to start couples therapy with," and mentioned she was visiting Los Angeles from New York.

The Somewhere Only We Know singer’s intentions on the app are still unclear, whether she’s searching for a romantic relationship or just friendship is yet to be confirmed.

According to her friend, the English singer has a profile set on Raya but doesn’t actively use it, as her divorce with the Stranger Things actor hasn’t been finalised yet.

"She takes marriage very seriously," the friend stated.

The singer previously revealed she had met her 49-year-old spouse on the same application.

Her recent reactivation of her account comes shortly after her confession on her podcast, that she is "not in a great place mentally."