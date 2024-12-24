General Hospital drops surprise for fans: New Emma Drake makes her debut

General Hospital's new Emma Drake

General Hospital fans have recently received a special Christmas treat as the new Emma Drake is introduced on December 23 episode.

According to a report by TV Insider, Emma’s role is played by a newcomer Braedyn Bruner, a Texas native, who has deep-rooted love of storytelling since childhood.

Bruner has reportedly replaced Brooklyn Rae Silzer, who previously played the role on and off since 2021 and was much adored by GH fans.

Braedyn Burner introduction

To note, Bruner first appeared in the commercial at the age of five and her passion for acting solidified during teenage years.

She moved to Los Angeles and worked on different acting projects including a horror anthology and coming of age drama. But her debut in GH marks her first milestone in the fast-paced world of soap operas

Braedyn Burner’s preparation for Emma Drake role

Bruner revealed how she prepared for the role of Emma as she watched old episodes of the GH and delved into the character’s dynamics with other cast members in the show.

She told TV Insider, “Part of the audition process for me was going back and watching old episodes and YouTube videos of what I could find of Robin and Patrick and what their relationship was like with Emma and also what Emma’s relationship was like with Anna.”

On her first day of filming, Bruner said she was “nervous, excited and felt incredibly lucky to be a part of it”.

Emma’s character traits

Bruner on the other hand opened up that the research helped her to understand the complex layers of Emma character.

Describing Emma as “bold and confident,” Bruner stated, “She’s unruly and you could call her rebellious.”

“But I think underneath all that tough exterior, she’s really quite compassionate,” continued the actress.

Bruner added, “As we’ve been filming, we’re kind of peeling back those layers and getting to see more and more of the vulnerable side of her. But externally, she’s a lot.”

Why Was General Hospital's Emma Recast?

There’s no official statement from the GH about why Emma’s role was recast, but it seemed that the show wanted to show the older version of the character because of its popularity.