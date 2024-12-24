Selena Gomez glows with 'awakened' confidence amid Benny Blanco engagement

Selena Gomez is offering an inside glimpse into her ‘awakened confidence’ following her engagement to Benny Blanco.
The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who has marked various milestones throughout the year, took to her Instagram on Monday, December 22, to share an update on her improved hair and body-care routine.
Posting a selfie of herself showcasing Rare Beauty’s latest drop, Selena wrote in the caption, “My new hair and body mist. Awaken Confidence @rarebeauty.”
In the photo, the Emilia Perez star is seen wearing a white bathrobe with her hair parted evenly to the sides.
In addition, Gomez shared her latest video showcasing a minimalist makeup look using her own brand, captioned “@rarebeauty on-the-go.”
Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the Love On hitmaker.
Referencing her engagement, one fan commented, “I see the ring.”
Another chimed in, adding, “Every time i see you, i’m reminded of how effortlessly stunning you are.”
A third enthused, “That GLOW.”
This comes on the heels of the former Disney star’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend and music producer Benny Blanco on December 11, 2024.
