Selena Gomez glows with 'awakened' confidence amid Benny Blanco engagement

Selena Gomez offers inside glimpse into 'awakened' confidence following engagemen

Selena Gomez is offering an inside glimpse into her ‘awakened confidence’ following her engagement to Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who has marked various milestones throughout the year, took to her Instagram on Monday, December 22, to share an update on her improved hair and body-care routine.

Posting a selfie of herself showcasing Rare Beauty’s latest drop, Selena wrote in the caption, “My new hair and body mist. Awaken Confidence @rarebeauty.”

In the photo, the Emilia Perez star is seen wearing a white bathrobe with her hair parted evenly to the sides.

In addition, Gomez shared her latest video showcasing a minimalist makeup look using her own brand, captioned “@rarebeauty on-the-go.”

Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the Love On hitmaker.

Referencing her engagement, one fan commented, “I see the ring.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Every time i see you, i’m reminded of how effortlessly stunning you are.”

A third enthused, “That GLOW.”

This comes on the heels of the former Disney star’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend and music producer Benny Blanco on December 11, 2024.