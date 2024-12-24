Kylie Jenner pays no heed to Travis Scott’s plea amid Timothée romance

Kylie Jenner appears unconcerned about ex-boyfriend Travis Scott's wishes to repair their relationship while dating Timothée Chalamet.

According to a report by Page Six, a tipster disclosed that the mother-of-two and the Dune 2 actor recently spent quality time together ahead of Christmas.

The insider added that the couple had a great time alongside Kylie's two children, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, whom she shares with Travis.

"They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie's family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights," the source mentioned.

Speaking more about their magical date the insider said that the make-up mogul's children enjoyed their mother's current love of interest's company.

"The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together," the tipster said.

These comments came after a report claimed that The Kardashians star's former partner expressed his desire to get her back in his life.

According to Life & Style magazine's previous report the father-of-two regrets how badly he treated his former love interest.

However, it seems the Kylie Cosmetics founder unbothered by these reports as she is having a great time with Timothée.

It is important to note that Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017. The two parted ways in February 2023.