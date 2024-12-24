King Charles takes heartfelt step to shift focus from Prince Andrew scandal

King Charles made a surprise decision amid the ongoing controversy involving his brother Prince Andrew.

For the unversed, the monarch filmed this year's Christmas message in the Fitzrovia Chapel, London, amid his ongoing challenging cancer treatment.

Earlier, it was the chapel of Middlesex Hospital, but now it transformed into a space for "quiet reflection, discovery and celebration, connecting diverse communities from all faiths or none."

While decoding the real meaning behind the King's heartfelt step, royal historian Martyn Whittock told GB that he took this decision to "connect" with those people who have been so "intimately connected with him through his treatment."

He added, "What's interesting is that this chapel is no longer used as a church, but it's now used for community events."

It is pertinent to mention that the King broke the royal tradition after the Duke of York linked with an alleged spy, who was barred from the UK on national security grounds.

It has been said that the monarch took this heartwarming step in order to divert the attention of people from Andrew's back-to-back controversies, which portray the royal family in a bad light.