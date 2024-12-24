Ariana Grande melts hearts with her generosity: Photos

Ariana Grande offers generous donation to children at Manchester Foundation Trust

Ariana Grande has recently melted her fans' hearts with her bigheartedness.

On December 23, the singer was appreciated by the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity on Instagram for her generous donation especially for the betterment of young patients this Christmas.

Interestingly, the post showed images of young patients receiving wrapped presents.

On their official page, the hospital charity thanked Ariana, as it said, “We are so grateful to Ariana for thinking of our young patients this Christmas.”

“The gifts she has donated are being distributed to babies, children as well as teenagers across Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Trafford General Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital,” it added.

This is not the first time that Ariana donated to the hospital. She previously donated gifts to the children in 2022.

For the unversed, the songstress felt connections to Manchester following the May 2017 suicide bombing that happened at one of her concerts during her Dangerous Women Tour.

The attack reportedly killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others, per PEOPLE.

Earlier, Ariana celebrated ten years of the single, Santa Tell Me, which was released as part of a series promoting her Eternal Sunshine album.

Meanwhile, the song reached the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 at No. 9 for the first time since it was released in November 2014 on the same day.