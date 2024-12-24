Kate Middleton plans to give special tribute to key royal at Christmas

Princess Kate is set to mark a major milestone as the 'brutal' 2024 finally comes to an end.
The Princess of Wales is expected to pay heartfelt tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during the Sandringham walkabout.
Fashion expert, Bethan Holt believes that Kate's appearance at Christmas festivities alongside the royal will be "huge moment" as she was last seen there before announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
In conversation with People, the fashion director at The Telegraph shared, "It’s going to be such a huge moment because the last time we saw her, before we knew anything about her health issues, was last Christmas."
She added, "It’s almost going to be like a bookend moment on a very difficult time."
Bethan shared that the Christmas walkabout is a "glimpse into what they are like behind the scenes as a family. It’s a big moment for them in their year."
Speaking of Catherine's possible outfit choice, the expert said, "I’m hoping to see something bold and celebratory."
"It would be fun to see her continue with the nod to [Princess] Diana, maybe in a tartan coat or in a really bright colour. Something jolly, maybe something with a vintage vibe," Bethan continued.
