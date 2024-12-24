Justin Baldoni’s apology emerges amid Blake Lively’s harassment lawsuit

An old video from Justin Baldoni's wedding resurfaced in which he is apologising to his wife Emily

Justin Baldoni publicly apologised to his wife Emily Baldoni for his faults and ego long before Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.

An 11-year-old video posted on YouTube from Justin and Emily’s wedding has resurfaced in the wake of the allegations made by Ryan Reynolds’ wife against her It Ends With Us co-star.

The old video from Justin and Emily's July 2013 nuptials in Corona, California, features the director opening his wedding vows with an apology.

"I want to start off my vows to you with an apology," the 40-year-old said while gazing into his bride’s eyes at the altar.

"I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and my ego and for everything that I’ve ever one or said that’s hurt you," he continued. "And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure."

Justin Baldoni posed with wife at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

However, with an apology Justin also promised Emily to cherish her for the rest of their lives, "I will appreciate you, I will listen to you, I will laugh with you, I will take care of you, I will honour you, and I will respect you."

As for the Swedish actress, she vowed to "stand strong" by her husband’s side.

"I will stand firm by your side, deeply appreciative to have a man who inspires me and the people around him to live life more fully," the Five Feet Apart actress added.

Although it remains unclear what "shortcomings," "faults," or anything that "hasn’t been pure" Justin was referring to, the resurfaced video has drawn attention amid his ongoing legal dispute with the Gossip Girl alum.

Lively, 37, took legal action against Justin on Friday, December 20, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of their 2024 hit film, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us.



