Justin Baldoni’s lawyer makes new shocking claims amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Blake Lively sued 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni and his PR team

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer issued a new statement amid Blake Lively’s sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us costar.

People reported that in the wake of Lively’s legal action, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman shared a statement on Monday, December 23, saying his crisis publicist acted appropriately in response to threats against the actor.

"TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources," he said referring to Lively’s claims that Baldoni's crisis publicists ran a smear campaign against her, damaging her reputation and businesses.

In addition to the claims that Baldoni was threatened by "powerful people," Freedman dismissed the smear campaigns claims, arguing that Lively’s own actions and interviews during the film’s promotional tour were met with public backlash.

"The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively’s own actions, interviews and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful, and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on," he continued.

The lawyer further criticises The New York Times for "it’s ironic" move, publishing leaked personal text messages without proper context, the paper played into Lively's alleged strategy of manipulating public perception, "the very same tactics she’s accusing the firm of implementing."

Reportedly, Baldoni, 40, hired crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan of TAG PR amid the release of his movie adaptation of the bestseller by Colleen Hoover.

Rumours of tension between the two have been swirling since the It Ends With Us press tour, during which Baldoni, 40, often appeared alone and avoided posing with other cast members.

Additionally, Baldoni’s lawyer’s statement comes in response to Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni and his public relations team, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign to "destroy" her reputation during the film’s promotional cycle.