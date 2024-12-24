Mariah Carey gushes over working with 'amazing' Ariana Grande on 'Yes, And?'

Mariah Carey on working with Ariana Grande

Mariah Carey reflected on the “fun” of working with Ariana Grande.

Carey, the undisputed "Queen of Christmas," recently shared her thoughts on teaming up with Ariana Grande for the remix of Yes, And? during an exclusive interview with People.

The remix, which debuted in February, appeared on the "slightly deluxe" edition of Carey’s album Eternal Sunshine.

Carey revealed that Grande, 31, approached her about the collaboration.

Reflecting on their work together, Carey, 55, said, "I thought it would be something that would be fun because we had already worked together at that point, and it was just a cool little moment to have. And I love her. I think she's amazing."

The duo previously collaborated on Oh Santa! in 2010, and Carey expressed admiration for Grande, describing her as "a really nice person" and "super talented."

She added, "Working together was really fun."

The remix amplifies the self-empowerment theme of “Yes, And?” with both artists bringing their unique styles to the track. Grande’s standout lyric, “Be your own f---in' best friend,” sets the tone, while Carey enhances the message by supporting Grande’s vocals on the pre-chorus and chorus.

Adding her iconic whistle note to the house-inspired beat, Carey also takes center stage during her solo in the second verse, singing, “Now, I'm so done with sharing / This hypocrisy with you / Baby, you have been rejected / Go back, no more pretending, bye.”

With their combined talents, Carey and Grande continue to deliver powerful messages of strength and individuality, making their collaboration a standout moment in pop music.