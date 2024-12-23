'Sonic 3' creator 'open' to the idea of crossover with 'Mario'

Ben Schwartz also spoke about the possibility of faceoff between 'Sonic' and 'Mario'

Ahead of the success of Sonic 3, the world is now hoping to see a faceoff between the Sega character and the Nintendo’s Super Mario.

Earlier, actor Ben Schwartz addressed the chances of a crossover movie between the two.

Now, director Jeff Fowler has also spoken up over the matter.

According to Fowler, he is open to the idea, but he also believes that both the characters have their certain animated features and so is their kind of style is different.

“I mean, it’s hard to say. They have their animated features, so their kind of style is a little different than what we’re doing”, added the 46-year-old filmmaker.

He continued: “Obviously our characters are a little bit rendered more photo realistically so they can integrate into our live-action world and with our humans. So that kind of crossover, it’s hard to say.”

While talking about the chances of this rivalry, the animator stated: “I don’t think anybody would ever rule out anything and we’re certainly open to anything in terms of pitches and ideas. So, yeah, who’s to say?”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 starring Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba and Ben is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.